Tensions Rise Over French Ban on Israeli Defense Firms

France's decision to ban Israeli defense firms from participating in a Paris naval arms exhibition has intensified tensions between the two nations. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant criticized the move, calling it 'a disgrace' and accusing France of pursuing a hostile policy against the Jewish people.

The ban highlights the strain in diplomatic relations, especially amid French efforts to mediate a truce in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Despite France's past efforts to defend Israel militarily, Israeli airstrikes have continued, leading to increased civilian casualties and international calls for a ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent decisions have surprised France and its allies, undermining prior negotiations. Macron's stance against Israel's military actions further escalates tensions, with historical context adding complexity to the deteriorating relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)