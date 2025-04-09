Left Menu

Hezbollah's Arms Under Scrutiny: Calls for Disarmament Amid Shifting Power Dynamics

Amid shifting power dynamics in the Middle East, calls for Lebanon's Hezbollah to disarm are growing. Talks are being considered if Israel withdraws from south Lebanon. The situation underscores a significant regional shift following past conflicts, notably weakening Hezbollah's position and power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon's Hezbollah faces growing calls to disarm as Middle East power dynamics shift. Reuters reports the group is open to talks on its weaponry if Israel withdraws from south Lebanon. This indicates significant regional changes since previous conflicts where Hezbollah's power was at its peak.

U.S.-backed President Joseph Aoun is set to initiate talks regarding Hezbollah's arms, seeking a monopoly over armaments control. Hezbollah emerged weakened after its 2024 clash with Israel, compounding its woes with Syria's Bashar al-Assad's fall, disrupting its supply from Iran.

Internal and external pressures have rekindled focus on Hezbollah's arsenal, prompting discussions on transferring weapons to state control. Despite diplomatic efforts to manage disarmament, underlying tensions remain as Israel continues its airstrikes, compelling Hezbollah to consider alternative measures if talks stall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

