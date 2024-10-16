Left Menu

Opposition Stands Firm Against Media Silencing Bill in Parliament

The INDIA bloc, represented by Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, vows to block any parliamentary bill perceived to silence media freedom. The Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024 faces criticism amidst concerns over India's low ranking in global press freedom indices.

The INDIA bloc has taken a firm stance against any government attempt to pass legislation that might suppress media freedom, according to Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav. He addressed concerns about a proposed Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024, suggesting it could restrict media voices.

Yadav, speaking during a recent event, highlighted the disturbing ranking of India in global press freedom indices. India ranks 159th out of 180 nations, igniting a debate about the state of democracy's fourth pillar, the media.

Echoing these concerns, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi noted the country's low standing in press freedom and journalist safety. The opposition pledges to block any laws that threaten journalistic integrity in Parliament.

