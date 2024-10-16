U.S. Calls for Restraint Amid Tensions in Lebanon

The United States has expressed concern over the recent destruction of a municipal building in Nabatieh, Lebanon, by Israeli airstrikes, urging restraint amid rising tensions in the region.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the issue during a press briefing, highlighting the importance of safeguarding civilian infrastructure.

He added that although he could not comment on Israel's specific intentions, there are known instances of Hezbollah using civilian homes for operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)