U.S. Calls for Restraint Amid Tensions in Lebanon

The U.S. has urged restraint following an Israeli airstrike that destroyed a municipal building in Nabatieh, Lebanon. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the importance of protecting civilian structures and noted Hezbollah's tactics of operating beneath civilian homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:12 IST
The United States has expressed concern over the recent destruction of a municipal building in Nabatieh, Lebanon, by Israeli airstrikes, urging restraint amid rising tensions in the region.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the issue during a press briefing, highlighting the importance of safeguarding civilian infrastructure.

He added that although he could not comment on Israel's specific intentions, there are known instances of Hezbollah using civilian homes for operations.

