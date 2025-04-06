Left Menu

Intense US Airstrikes Heighten Tensions in Yemen; Trump's Video Sparks Controversy

Suspected US airstrikes have intensified in Yemen as President Trump shares a bombing video, suggesting higher casualties among Houthi rebels than reported. The conflict, linked to the Israel-Hamas war, sees heightened US military efforts against the Iranian-backed group, raising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 10:17 IST
Suspected US airstrikes have intensified in a Houthi stronghold in Yemen, resulting in at least two deaths, as the conflict continues to escalate. The Iranian-backed Houthis released video footage of a collapsed building in Saada, contradicting the casualty figures suggested by President Trump in an online post.

Reports on Saturday alleged the US targeted a gathering of Houthis, yet the US Central Command has neither confirmed the location nor detailed the alleged strikes. Trump's social media post implied Houthi leaders were hit during a meeting, further stirring the geopolitical waters.

The broader campaign against the Houthis, escalating since Trump's March offensive, emphasizes strategic strikes on key Houthi personnel and assets, aiming to curb their maritime threats. This marks a shift from the Biden administration's approach and coincides with tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

