Chhattisgarh Government Official Arrested in DMF Scam: Unveiling the Alleged Corruption

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made its first arrest in the alleged District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam, detaining Maya Warrier, a government official in Chhattisgarh. Warrier, affiliated with the Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Department, was apprehended on Tuesday and appeared in a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Wednesday.

According to ED's lawyer Saurabh Pandey, the agency uncovered links between Warrier and suspected irregularities in DMF activities during the tenure of Ranu Sahu as a collector in the Raigarh and Korba districts under the previous Congress government. The case involves substantial kickbacks received from contractors for securing work under DMF projects.

The court has granted the ED custody of Warrier until October 22. The agency's efforts to summon Ranu Sahu for questioning faced hurdles due to her reported medical complications, hindering her transfer from jail. The investigation points to pervasive corruption involving mining contractors and government officials, sparking further scrutiny and potential charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)