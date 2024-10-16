Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Government Official Arrested in DMF Scam: Unveiling the Alleged Corruption

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chhattisgarh government official Maya Warrier in connection with the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam. Her arrest is linked to alleged irregularities during Ranu Sahu's tenure as Raigarh and Korba collector, suspected of receiving bribes from contractors. Warrier's court custody extends until October 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:32 IST
Chhattisgarh Government Official Arrested in DMF Scam: Unveiling the Alleged Corruption
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made its first arrest in the alleged District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam, detaining Maya Warrier, a government official in Chhattisgarh. Warrier, affiliated with the Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Department, was apprehended on Tuesday and appeared in a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Wednesday.

According to ED's lawyer Saurabh Pandey, the agency uncovered links between Warrier and suspected irregularities in DMF activities during the tenure of Ranu Sahu as a collector in the Raigarh and Korba districts under the previous Congress government. The case involves substantial kickbacks received from contractors for securing work under DMF projects.

The court has granted the ED custody of Warrier until October 22. The agency's efforts to summon Ranu Sahu for questioning faced hurdles due to her reported medical complications, hindering her transfer from jail. The investigation points to pervasive corruption involving mining contractors and government officials, sparking further scrutiny and potential charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024