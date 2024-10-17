Uttarakhand Cracks Down on Food Adulteration: New Guidelines Released

The Uttarakhand government has taken a firm stand against food adulteration by issuing comprehensive guidelines aimed at curbing instances of spitting in food. Offenders could face fines up to Rs 1 lakh, and establishments like hotels and dhabas are now required to undergo police verification and install CCTV cameras in kitchens.

This decisive action follows incidents where individuals were caught allegedly spitting into food products. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami referred to these acts as 'thook (spit) jihad', emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy. Authorities are especially vigilant with the festive season approaching, prioritizing cleanliness and safety.

The new measures, developed in collaboration with the health and police departments, involve random checks and community awareness campaigns. Offenders could be charged under relevant legal provisions, including sections relating to public nuisance and food adulteration.

(With inputs from agencies.)