Stalled Mediation: No Ceasefire Talks in Gaza

Qatar's Prime Minister revealed that there have been no ceasefire discussions regarding Gaza for the past three to four weeks. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, also Qatar's foreign minister, has been leading efforts towards a truce between Israel and Hamas, indicating a standstill in negotiations.

Updated: 17-10-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:15 IST
Qatar's diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza have hit a standstill, with no talks initiated for the last three to four weeks. This was confirmed by Qatar's Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Speaking at a summit in Brussels between the EU and GCC, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani highlighted a concerning silence from involved parties, suggesting they are "moving in the same circle."

Acting as both the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed has been at the forefront of mediation efforts between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, with recent developments pointing to a lack of progress.

