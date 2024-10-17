Stalled Mediation: No Ceasefire Talks in Gaza
Qatar's Prime Minister revealed that there have been no ceasefire discussions regarding Gaza for the past three to four weeks. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, also Qatar's foreign minister, has been leading efforts towards a truce between Israel and Hamas, indicating a standstill in negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:15 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Qatar's diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza have hit a standstill, with no talks initiated for the last three to four weeks. This was confirmed by Qatar's Prime Minister on Wednesday.
Speaking at a summit in Brussels between the EU and GCC, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani highlighted a concerning silence from involved parties, suggesting they are "moving in the same circle."
Acting as both the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed has been at the forefront of mediation efforts between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, with recent developments pointing to a lack of progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- prime minister
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- talks
- middle east
- negotiation
- EU summit
- GCC
- silence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data
Tensions Escalate in Middle East as U.S. Vows Defense Posture
Sky High Tensions: Airspace Closures and Flights Diverted Amid Middle East Conflict
Escalation in the Middle East: Iran's Missile Attack on Israel
Houthis' Escalating Role: From Yemen to Middle East Power Player