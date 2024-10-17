Newborn Found Abandoned in Hospital Lab

A newborn girl was allegedly abandoned in the laboratory of a hospital, according to police reports on Wednesday.

An FIR has been filed against an unidentified woman following a complaint by Dr. Devender Yadav, the hospital's medical officer. Yadav discovered the infant while on duty Tuesday evening. Described as one to three days old, the baby girl was unharmed and in stable condition.

She was swiftly transferred to the hospital's NICU ward for optimal care, Yadav stated. A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation is underway, with efforts focused on locating the mother responsible for abandoning the child.

