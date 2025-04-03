Housing.com parent firm REA India CEO Dhruv Agarwala has resigned: Co statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
