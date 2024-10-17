Diplomatic Tensions: Canada's Allegations Against India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada had to publicly accuse Indian diplomats of involvement in violent acts, including murder, within the country, due to public safety concerns. The allegations have strained relations between India and Canada, leading to diplomatic expulsions and calls for investigation cooperation.
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that the national police force was compelled to accuse Indian diplomats publicly of involvement in violent acts within Canada. These acts include drive-by shootings and murder, with the allegations aimed at ensuring public safety.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) identified India's top diplomat and several others as linked to the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. The RCMP cited an intensifying campaign by Indian agents against Canadians.
Bilateral relations have been tense, culminating in the expulsion of diplomats from both countries. Trudeau emphasized that Canadian officials had sought to work privately with India, urging them to avoid further exacerbation of relations until media reports about the situation emerged.
