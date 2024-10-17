Left Menu

US-India Talks Yield Progress in Investigation Collaboration

The United States held a productive meeting with the India Enquiry Committee regarding an investigation into an assassination plot involving an Indian official. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation. The US updated the committee on its own findings, while India confirmed key changes related to the accused individual's government employment status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 04:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 04:40 IST
  • United States

The United States recently engaged in a productive meeting with officials from the India Enquiry Committee, as confirmed by a State Department spokesperson. The discussion focused on the ongoing investigation into an alleged assassination plot involving an Indian official, who was implicated in a Justice Department indictment.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between the two nations, acknowledging the updates shared by both sides concerning their investigations. The dialogue between the US and the India Enquiry Committee has been termed a success, with further information exchanges anticipated.

Miller disclosed that the person named in the indictment is no longer affiliated with the Indian government, marking a significant development in the case. Both the US and India are committed to maintaining transparent communication as their respective inquiries progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

