Bail Plea Denied for Accused in Uttarakhand Assault Case

Mukesh Bora, president of Lalkuan Milk Union, has been denied bail by the Uttarakhand High Court in a case accusing him of raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter. The court has directed the state to respond within four weeks while denying any interim relief to Bora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has rejected the bail application of Mukesh Bora, president of the Lalkuan Milk Union, who faces charges of sexual assault and molestation. Bora is accused of raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter.

During a hearing on October 16, Justice Ravindra Maithani ordered the state government to submit a response within four weeks. However, the court declined to provide any interim relief to Bora during this period.

Previously, the high court denied Bora's anticipatory bail request, which sought to delay his arrest. Consequently, Bora was taken into custody following the accusations linked to promises of employment dating back to 2021, and he faces charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

