Mistrial Declared in High-Profile Hockey Sexual Assault Case

A judge has declared a mistrial in the high-profile case involving five former members of Canada's world junior ice hockey team, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a London hotel in 2018. Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia made the announcement, discharging the jury just two days into the trial.

The reason for the mistrial remains undisclosed due to a legal ban on reporting trial proceedings that occur without the jury's presence. The accused athletes—Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, and Alex Formenton—each face sexual assault charges, with McLeod facing an additional count of being a party to an offense. All have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charges arise from an encounter in June 2018, following a Hockey Canada gala celebrating their world junior championship win. The judge's ruling means the proceedings will start afresh, with jury selection slated to begin on Friday.

