Mistrial Declared in High-Profile Hockey Sexual Assault Case

A mistrial has been declared in the case of five former Canadian junior hockey players accused of sexual assault in 2018. Judge Maria Carroccia announced the decision two days into the trial. The charges are connected to an event post-Hockey Canada gala. A new trial will commence with fresh jury selection.

A judge has declared a mistrial in the high-profile case involving five former members of Canada's world junior ice hockey team, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a London hotel in 2018. Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia made the announcement, discharging the jury just two days into the trial.

The reason for the mistrial remains undisclosed due to a legal ban on reporting trial proceedings that occur without the jury's presence. The accused athletes—Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, and Alex Formenton—each face sexual assault charges, with McLeod facing an additional count of being a party to an offense. All have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charges arise from an encounter in June 2018, following a Hockey Canada gala celebrating their world junior championship win. The judge's ruling means the proceedings will start afresh, with jury selection slated to begin on Friday.

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

