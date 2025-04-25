Mistrial Declared in High-Profile Hockey Sexual Assault Case
A mistrial has been declared in the case of five former Canadian junior hockey players accused of sexual assault in 2018. Judge Maria Carroccia announced the decision two days into the trial. The charges are connected to an event post-Hockey Canada gala. A new trial will commence with fresh jury selection.
A judge has declared a mistrial in the high-profile case involving five former members of Canada's world junior ice hockey team, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a London hotel in 2018. Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia made the announcement, discharging the jury just two days into the trial.
The reason for the mistrial remains undisclosed due to a legal ban on reporting trial proceedings that occur without the jury's presence. The accused athletes—Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, and Alex Formenton—each face sexual assault charges, with McLeod facing an additional count of being a party to an offense. All have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The charges arise from an encounter in June 2018, following a Hockey Canada gala celebrating their world junior championship win. The judge's ruling means the proceedings will start afresh, with jury selection slated to begin on Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- mistrial
- hockey
- sexual assault
- Canada
- junior hockey
- trial
- judge
- London hotel
- Hockey Canada
- 2018
ALSO READ
Historic Extradition: Tahawwur Rana to Face Trial in India for 26/11 Attacks
High-Profile Trial: Mumbai Attack Case's Special Prosecutor Appointed
Besides CJI, Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan are part of three-judge bench which will hear please against Waqf law.
Extradition: Tahawwur Rana Poised for Trial in India
Tragic Turn at Baran Utsav: Balloon Trial Ends in Fatality