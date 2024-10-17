Priyanka Gandhi Blames Bihar Government for Deaths Due to Spurious Liquor
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Bihar government following the deaths caused by spurious liquor consumption in Siwan and Saran. Despite a liquor ban in Bihar, illegal liquor trade continues. Six fatalities and several hospitalizations have been reported, prompting calls for stronger enforcement of the liquor ban.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra harshly criticized the NDA government in Bihar, following the tragic deaths related to the consumption of spurious liquor in the state's Siwan and Saran districts. While a liquor ban is already in place, illegal trade in these lethal substances continues unabated.
Officials confirmed that at least six individuals succumbed and 14 others needed hospitalization after allegedly consuming the illicit liquor. The districts of Siwan and Saran experienced four and two fatalities, respectively.
Priyanka Gandhi expressed her condolences in a Hindi post on the social media platform X, lamenting the unfortunate events and urging for stricter measures to curb the illegal liquor trade, which claims lives daily despite the ongoing statewide prohibition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
