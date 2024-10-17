Left Menu

Stepfather Arrested in Alleged Abuse Case Involving Minors

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughters after a complaint by his wife in Kavinagar. She accused him of abusing her daughters from a previous marriage over the past six months. The police have pressed charges under BNS and POSCO Act.

In Kavinagar, a man has been detained following allegations of raping his minor stepdaughters. The charges arose from a complaint filed by his wife, who claims both her daughters were abused over the last six months.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav, the woman reported witnessing her husband assaulting her 14-year-old daughter. Furthermore, her 16-year-old daughter also accused him of repeated offenses, with both girls allegedly threatened by the accused.

Adding to the complaint, the woman accused her mother-in-law of complicity. The police acted swiftly, apprehending the accused and filing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

