Stepfather Arrested in Alleged Abuse Case Involving Minors

In Kavinagar, a man has been detained following allegations of raping his minor stepdaughters. The charges arose from a complaint filed by his wife, who claims both her daughters were abused over the last six months.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav, the woman reported witnessing her husband assaulting her 14-year-old daughter. Furthermore, her 16-year-old daughter also accused him of repeated offenses, with both girls allegedly threatened by the accused.

Adding to the complaint, the woman accused her mother-in-law of complicity. The police acted swiftly, apprehending the accused and filing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)