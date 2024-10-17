Left Menu

Cyber Crackdown: Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupt Indian Airliners

A series of hoax bomb threats targeting Indian airliners via social media have prompted cyber security agencies to suspend or block over a dozen accounts. The threats, posted mostly on platform X, have caused inconvenience and increased costs for airlines, with law enforcement pursuing the cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:20 IST
Cyber Crackdown: Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupt Indian Airliners
  • Country:
  • India

In an extensive cyber crackdown, over half-a-dozen social media accounts responsible for hoax bomb threats to Indian airliners have been suspended. According to official sources, a joint team of cyber, aviation security, and intelligence agencies examined these accounts before taking action.

The threats, mostly circulated on platform X, have impacted both domestic and international flights since Monday, with about seven to eight handles blocked. Some common phrases in these threats include ominous warnings mentioning 'bombs' and 'explosive devices'.

Indian airliners have faced significant operational disruptions due to these hoaxes, with fighter jets from Singapore and Canada scrambled for assistance. Law enforcement is actively investigating, and efforts to trace the threats' origins are ongoing, with one minor already detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024