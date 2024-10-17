Cyber Crackdown: Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupt Indian Airliners

In an extensive cyber crackdown, over half-a-dozen social media accounts responsible for hoax bomb threats to Indian airliners have been suspended. According to official sources, a joint team of cyber, aviation security, and intelligence agencies examined these accounts before taking action.

The threats, mostly circulated on platform X, have impacted both domestic and international flights since Monday, with about seven to eight handles blocked. Some common phrases in these threats include ominous warnings mentioning 'bombs' and 'explosive devices'.

Indian airliners have faced significant operational disruptions due to these hoaxes, with fighter jets from Singapore and Canada scrambled for assistance. Law enforcement is actively investigating, and efforts to trace the threats' origins are ongoing, with one minor already detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)