Greece Backs Ukraine with New Security Agreement

In a significant diplomatic move, Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has signed a pivotal security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This agreement aligns Greece with the European Union and 20 other EU nations in a collective commitment to bolster Ukraine's security amidst ongoing tensions.

The pact, signed on the sidelines of a European Council meeting in Brussels, underscores Greece's readiness to address Ukraine's immediate defense needs. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy announced efforts to expedite F-16 pilot and technician training, complemented by additional resources from Greece.

This agreement not only strengthens existing partnerships but also marks an important step in Greece's potential role in Ukraine's reconstruction. As the region faces continued challenges from Russia's invasion, Greece's active involvement could prove crucial in aiding Ukraine's recovery and stabilization.

