Rising Tensions: Possible Death of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

The Israeli military announced Thursday it is probing the potential death of Yahya Sinwar, a top Hamas leader linked to the October 7 attack on Israel, which ignited the ongoing Gaza war. Confirmation of his demise remains unverified at this time, they added.

While Hamas has not made any official statements regarding Sinwar, his confirmed death would likely intensify tensions in the Middle East. Concerns of a broader conflict loom as Israel considers its response to the October 1 missile attack by Iran, prompted by Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-allied militants.

On the diplomatic front, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, where calls to avert further conflict expansion were highlighted by the Egyptian leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)