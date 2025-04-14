China's Strategic Shift: From Diplomacy to Defiance in Trade Tensions

China has ramped up its response to escalating trade tensions with America, putting Beijing's civilian government officials on 'wartime footing,' targeting U.S. tariffs introduced by President Trump with a diplomatic charm offensive, aimed at rallying international support against these trade barriers.

At the heart of China's assertive strategy are Communist Party propaganda efforts, prominently featuring Mao Zedong's defiant rhetoric on social media. Foreign and commerce ministry bureaucrats are instructed to enhance focus on U.S. affairs and remain available round-the-clock, marking a stark shift from tentative negotiations to overt defiance.

China is actively engaging with U.S. allies and seeking international cooperation against Trump's tariffs, reflecting a broader geopolitical maneuver, balancing internal propaganda to reassure citizens in light of a challenging economic landscape amid trade restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)