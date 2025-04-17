Netanyahu: A Decade of Resilience Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 17 (ANI/TPS): In a recent statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office addressed reports of President Trump's interventions in halting a proposed Israeli-American military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

For over ten years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vigorously opposed Iran's nuclear advancements, earning criticism and accusations of political paranoia. However, the PMO credited numerous covert and overt operations under Netanyahu's leadership for preventing Iran from amassing a nuclear arsenal.

These strategic actions are said to have delayed Iran's nuclear ambitions by a decade, a testament to Netanyahu's unwavering stance against significant domestic and international opposition. The PMO reiterated Netanyahu's firm declaration that Israel will prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

