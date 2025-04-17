Left Menu

Netanyahu: A Decade of Resilience Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office reveals that despite challenges, Netanyahu's staunch opposition and strategic operations have effectively delayed Iran's nuclear capabilities for ten years, during which President Trump halted a significant joint military venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:32 IST
Netanyahu: A Decade of Resilience Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 17 (ANI/TPS): In a recent statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office addressed reports of President Trump's interventions in halting a proposed Israeli-American military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

For over ten years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vigorously opposed Iran's nuclear advancements, earning criticism and accusations of political paranoia. However, the PMO credited numerous covert and overt operations under Netanyahu's leadership for preventing Iran from amassing a nuclear arsenal.

These strategic actions are said to have delayed Iran's nuclear ambitions by a decade, a testament to Netanyahu's unwavering stance against significant domestic and international opposition. The PMO reiterated Netanyahu's firm declaration that Israel will prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

