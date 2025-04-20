Left Menu

Netanyahu's Unyielding Stand: Israel's Relentless Pursuit in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the continuation of military operations in Gaza aiming to defeat Hamas, free hostages, and eliminate potential threats. Despite internal pressures and high casualties, Israel persists with strikes and blockades, intensifying humanitarian crises amid calls from global entities to lift restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-04-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 00:43 IST
Netanyahu's Unyielding Stand: Israel's Relentless Pursuit in Gaza
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Saturday that Israel will persist in its military offensive in Gaza until Hamas is dismantled, hostages are freed, and the territory poses no threat to Israel's security.

Despite growing domestic pressure from hostages' families and military personnel, Netanyahu emphasized that recent proposals for a ceasefire in exchange for hostage release have been rejected by Hamas.

The offensive has claimed over 90 lives in recent attacks, with a humanitarian crisis intensifying amid restricted access to food and medicine as global entities urge an end to the blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025