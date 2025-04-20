Netanyahu's Unyielding Stand: Israel's Relentless Pursuit in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the continuation of military operations in Gaza aiming to defeat Hamas, free hostages, and eliminate potential threats. Despite internal pressures and high casualties, Israel persists with strikes and blockades, intensifying humanitarian crises amid calls from global entities to lift restrictions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Saturday that Israel will persist in its military offensive in Gaza until Hamas is dismantled, hostages are freed, and the territory poses no threat to Israel's security.
Despite growing domestic pressure from hostages' families and military personnel, Netanyahu emphasized that recent proposals for a ceasefire in exchange for hostage release have been rejected by Hamas.
The offensive has claimed over 90 lives in recent attacks, with a humanitarian crisis intensifying amid restricted access to food and medicine as global entities urge an end to the blockade.
