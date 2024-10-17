Left Menu

Swift Rescue: 13-Year-Old Girl Saved from Abductor

A 13-year-old girl was rescued in Samba district, Bihar, within 24 hours of her kidnapping. The police apprehended her minor abductor after the girl's mother filed a complaint. The rescue was executed through extensive raids and technical analysis in the Phallain Mandal area of Jammu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapid response operation, a 13-year-old girl was successfully rescued from her minor abductor within 24 hours of the abduction, Bengal police reported on Thursday.

The girl's mother lodged a formal complaint with Police Post Supwal, located in the Samba district, leading to prompt action.

Special police teams conducted multiple raids and employed advanced technical analysis to locate and recover the girl in Phallain Mandal, Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

