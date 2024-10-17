Swift Rescue: 13-Year-Old Girl Saved from Abductor

In a rapid response operation, a 13-year-old girl was successfully rescued from her minor abductor within 24 hours of the abduction, Bengal police reported on Thursday.

The girl's mother lodged a formal complaint with Police Post Supwal, located in the Samba district, leading to prompt action.

Special police teams conducted multiple raids and employed advanced technical analysis to locate and recover the girl in Phallain Mandal, Jammu.

