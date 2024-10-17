Yahya Sinwar: The Unyielding Leader Behind the Oct. 7 Raids

Yahya Sinwar, the resolute leader of Hamas, remains defiant following the Oct. 7 attacks, according to sources close to him. Despite the devastating Israeli response, which has left tens of thousands dead and the region in turmoil, Sinwar continues to view armed struggle as essential for Palestinian nationhood.

The conflict, initially triggered by the deadly raids, has now engulfed Lebanon and has put Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah in Israel's crosshairs. Sinwar's actions have embroiled his allies and Iran, threatening to escalate into wider regional conflict as his gamble shows signs of faltering.

Despite significant losses for Hezbollah, Sinwar holds a tight grip on Hamas and remains a central figure in negotiations, often using clandestine communication methods. His upbringing in Gaza and harsh prison experiences have shaped his uncompromising stance, impacting the broader geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)