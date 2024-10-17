Crackdown on Media in Belarus: Journalist Faces Treason Charges

An independent journalist in Belarus has been detained over high treason allegations, marking another step in the severe suppression of media freedom by President Alexander Lukashenko's regime, according to a media rights watchdog.

Danil Palianski, a 53-year-old reporter from Brest, was apprehended in September. The Belarusian Association of Journalists confirms he faces up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted, adding to the 34 journalists already in custody in the country.

As Belarus becomes increasingly hostile to journalists amid upcoming presidential elections, many independent media have relocated abroad, leaving the nation nearly devoid of unbiased reporting.

