Supreme Court Upholds Section 6A of Citizenship Act

The Supreme Court, in a landmark decision, upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act. This decision affirms Indian citizenship for immigrants arriving in Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971, provided they meet specified conditions.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud emphasized that Articles 6 and 7 of the Constitution set a January 26, 1950 cutoff for migrants from Pakistan. However, those arriving later could earn citizenship after ten years, following detection as foreigners. These stipulations, including migration to Assam and a March 24, 1971 cutoff, were deemed reasonable.

Justice Surya Kant's opinion, supported by Justices M M Sundresh and Manoj Misra, agrees with the Chief Justice. They confirmed that Section 6A aligns with constitutional frameworks and should remain, urging ongoing Supreme Court oversight to ensure the legislation's correct application and prevent deportation of illegal immigrants without proper scrutiny.

