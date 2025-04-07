Northeast Boundary Dialogue: Mizoram and Assam Pursue Peaceful Resolution

Mizoram and Assam officials are scheduled to convene on April 25 to address the enduring boundary dispute between the two northeastern states, as revealed by a Mizoram minister on Monday.

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga informed PTI that the talks will occur in Guwahati. While Mizoram has yet to finalize its delegation members, the discussions are expected to shape subsequent ministerial-level negotiations.

The boundary conflict is rooted in conflicting colonial-era demarcations, with Mizoram claiming territory delineated in 1875, while Assam refers to a 1933 map. This disagreement has led to intermittent violence, including a deadly clash in July 2021. Efforts continue through official, ministerial, and district-level dialogues to resolve this issue.

