Northeast Boundary Dialogue: Mizoram and Assam Pursue Peaceful Resolution

Mizoram and Assam are set to discuss their long-standing boundary dispute on April 25. Official-level talks will take place in Guwahati amid unresolved boundary claims dating back to colonial-era demarcations. Past talks have included ministerial negotiations and efforts to maintain peace at the inter-state border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram and Assam officials are scheduled to convene on April 25 to address the enduring boundary dispute between the two northeastern states, as revealed by a Mizoram minister on Monday.

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga informed PTI that the talks will occur in Guwahati. While Mizoram has yet to finalize its delegation members, the discussions are expected to shape subsequent ministerial-level negotiations.

The boundary conflict is rooted in conflicting colonial-era demarcations, with Mizoram claiming territory delineated in 1875, while Assam refers to a 1933 map. This disagreement has led to intermittent violence, including a deadly clash in July 2021. Efforts continue through official, ministerial, and district-level dialogues to resolve this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

