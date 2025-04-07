Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Search for Husband in Assam-Mizoram Border Murder
A 40-year-old man from Assam allegedly killed his wife in Mizoram after she fled with her lover. The suspect is on the run, with police initiating a manhunt. The woman's body was found with her throat slit near the Assam-Mizoram border.
A manhunt has been launched across the Assam-Mizoram border after a 40-year-old man from Assam allegedly murdered his wife in Mizoram's Kolasib district. The crime, reportedly spurred by the wife's elopement with another man in March, has shocked the local community.
The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was found with her throat slit inside a secluded hut near a paddy field, according to local authorities. Initial investigations suggest the husband sought out his wife after learning of her affair, eventually leading her to the location where the fatal incident occurred.
Authorities discovered the body on April 5, prompting a swift police response. As the search continues for the missing husband, police have returned the victim's remains to her hometown in Assam for final rites.
