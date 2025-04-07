Left Menu

Assam Politics Rattled by Alleged Fake Audio Controversy

Bhupen Borah, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress, refutes allegations of demanding money in a purported audio clip circulated by BJP supporters. Borah calls for an investigation into the clip, asserting its falsity. BJP counters by accusing Congress of corruption, escalating political tensions in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:24 IST
Assam Politics Rattled by Alleged Fake Audio Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political dispute, Assam Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Borah has declared he would resign from politics if claims of him demanding money are validated. This follows the circulation of an alleged audio clip by BJP supporters.

Borah insisted the Congress party upholds its principles and accused the BJP of defaming them with doctored audio. He has urged Guwahati police to investigate the video's authenticity, demanding swift action against those responsible.

The BJP, however, argues that the audio reflects Congress's corruption, suggesting these clips are not only real but reveal the truth about the Congress party's alleged malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025