Assam Politics Rattled by Alleged Fake Audio Controversy

In a heated political dispute, Assam Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Borah has declared he would resign from politics if claims of him demanding money are validated. This follows the circulation of an alleged audio clip by BJP supporters.

Borah insisted the Congress party upholds its principles and accused the BJP of defaming them with doctored audio. He has urged Guwahati police to investigate the video's authenticity, demanding swift action against those responsible.

The BJP, however, argues that the audio reflects Congress's corruption, suggesting these clips are not only real but reveal the truth about the Congress party's alleged malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)