Government Revises Disposal Guidelines for Enemy Property

The Indian government has updated guidelines for disposing of enemy property—assets left by those who took Pakistani or Chinese citizenship. Properties under Rs 1 crore in rural areas and Rs 5 crore in urban ones must be offered first to current occupants. These assets are managed by the Custodian of Enemy Property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:58 IST
Government Revises Disposal Guidelines for Enemy Property
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced revised guidelines concerning enemy property, which refers to assets left behind by individuals who opted for citizenship in Pakistan and China between 1947 and 1962.

According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, the new amendments specify that enemy property valued below Rs 1 crore in rural areas and below Rs 5 crore in urban regions should first be offered for purchase to the current occupant.

Should the occupant decline the offer, the property will be disposed of through public tender or auction. Managed by the Custodian of Enemy Property, there are 12,611 such properties across the country, valued at over Rs 1 lakh crore.

