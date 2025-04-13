Left Menu

Suitcase Stunt Sparks Student Scrutiny at Haryana University

A viral video from O P Jindal Global University in Haryana depicted a girl emerging from a suitcase as part of a prank. The university addressed the incident, emphasizing student safety and issuing showcause notices to the involved students to appear before the disciplinary committee. The prank garnered significant social media attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:53 IST
Suitcase Stunt Sparks Student Scrutiny at Haryana University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video showing a girl emerging from a suitcase at O P Jindal Global University in Haryana has sparked significant attention. The footage, captured on the university's hostel premises, depicted female students playing a prank that quickly escalated beyond anticipated boundaries.

The incident drew swift action from the university authorities, who emphasized their unwavering commitment to student safety. 'We have issued showcause notices to the involved students, requiring them to present themselves before the disciplinary committee,' a university spokesperson stated, highlighting the institution's dedication to maintaining a secure environment.

The university, responding to widespread social media discussions, clarified that the prank was executed within the secure confines of the girls' hostel. However, it escalated to a public area, prompting intervention from security personnel when suspicious activity was detected through CCTV surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025