Suitcase Stunt Sparks Student Scrutiny at Haryana University

A viral video showing a girl emerging from a suitcase at O P Jindal Global University in Haryana has sparked significant attention. The footage, captured on the university's hostel premises, depicted female students playing a prank that quickly escalated beyond anticipated boundaries.

The incident drew swift action from the university authorities, who emphasized their unwavering commitment to student safety. 'We have issued showcause notices to the involved students, requiring them to present themselves before the disciplinary committee,' a university spokesperson stated, highlighting the institution's dedication to maintaining a secure environment.

The university, responding to widespread social media discussions, clarified that the prank was executed within the secure confines of the girls' hostel. However, it escalated to a public area, prompting intervention from security personnel when suspicious activity was detected through CCTV surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)