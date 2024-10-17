Left Menu

Gaddi-baz Gang Nabbed in Delhi: Swift Police Action Busts Metro Station Scam

Delhi Police has apprehended two individuals, including a juvenile, involved in defrauding an army officer through a convincing scam at Delhi Cantt Metro Station. Police recovered multiple stolen goods, including mobile phones and cash, after careful investigation aided by CCTV footage.

Updated: 17-10-2024 21:53 IST
The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two individuals, one of whom is a juvenile, for allegedly defrauding an army officer by stealing his mobile phone and Rs 50,000, according to a police officer's statement on Thursday.

The pair reportedly duped the officer using bundles of paper designed to look like currency, a tactic commonly used by the 'gaddi-baz' gang. The incident unfolded at the Delhi Cantt Metro Station on October 1, with the arrests following a complaint filed by army officer Bhishm Tomar, who was allegedly scammed during a fraudulent debit card transaction.

Delhi Police's investigation, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) G Ramgopal Naik, led them to JJ Colony in Bawana, where they tracked down the suspects. Following a tip-off, both were caught at the metro station, confessing to their crimes. Police recovered 10 mobile phones, a wristwatch, Rs 16,500 in cash, and one fake currency bundle from the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

