Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Blast Rocks Mogadishu Restaurant

A suicide bomber in Mogadishu killed at least seven people and injured six others in a restaurant. The attack, near a police station, is suspected to be orchestrated by al Shabaab, a group known for its violent tactics aimed at destabilizing Somalia's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:55 IST
  • Somalia

A suicide bomb attack in Mogadishu's capital resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals, with six more sustained injuries, according to local police reports. The explosion took place in a restaurant known to be frequented by police officers, located directly opposite a police training facility.

The incident adds to a mounting series of violent acts linked to al Shabaab, an Islamist militant group frequently responsible for orchestrating such attacks across Somalia's capital and beyond. Although no group has claimed responsibility yet, the method of attack bears the hallmarks of al Shabaab operations.

Hassan Osman, a relative of one of the victims, shared the tragic news that his cousin and four colleagues perished in the blast. Al Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, consistently targets military and government locations, pursuing its objective to overthrow the Somali government and impose its own governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

