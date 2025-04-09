Jalna Man Imprisoned for Assaulting Police Officers

In a significant ruling, a court in Maharashtra's Jalna district has sentenced a man to half a year in simple imprisonment for violently assaulting police officers.

Identified as Pratap Lahane from Hanuman Nagar, he was convicted by District and Sessions Court Judge B S Gare for an incident dating back to February 16, 2021.

The court decision followed investigations where Lahane was found guilty of biting constable Vasant Dhas and assaulting officer Navnath Patil when they attempted to serve him a summons.

