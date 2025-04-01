Brawl Escalates: Police Officers Attacked in Ottapalam
Two police officers in Ottapalam were attacked while taking a man into custody after stopping a fight between two groups. One officer was injured and requires surgery. Members of the group involved in the altercation attacked the officers, leading to two individuals being taken into custody.
In a distressing turn of events, two police officers were attacked in Ottapalam while trying to intervene in a brawl between two local groups. During the arrest of a man allegedly involved in the altercation, he and one of the officers were assaulted by members of the opposing group.
According to a representative from the Ottapalam police station, the officers were on duty responding to a complaint about a group fight. Upon the officers' arrival, the situation escalated, resulting in injuries.
Subsequently, the injured officer will undergo surgery for his left arm. Meanwhile, two individuals from the attacking group have been detained, although formal arrests are yet to be filed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
