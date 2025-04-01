Left Menu

Brawl Escalates: Police Officers Attacked in Ottapalam

Two police officers in Ottapalam were attacked while taking a man into custody after stopping a fight between two groups. One officer was injured and requires surgery. Members of the group involved in the altercation attacked the officers, leading to two individuals being taken into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:42 IST
Brawl Escalates: Police Officers Attacked in Ottapalam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing turn of events, two police officers were attacked in Ottapalam while trying to intervene in a brawl between two local groups. During the arrest of a man allegedly involved in the altercation, he and one of the officers were assaulted by members of the opposing group.

According to a representative from the Ottapalam police station, the officers were on duty responding to a complaint about a group fight. Upon the officers' arrival, the situation escalated, resulting in injuries.

Subsequently, the injured officer will undergo surgery for his left arm. Meanwhile, two individuals from the attacking group have been detained, although formal arrests are yet to be filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025