Hamas Leader Sinwar Killed by IDF Forces
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday that Yahya Sinwar, a Hamas leader held responsible for the atrocities on October 7, was killed by IDF soldiers.
In a significant military development, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has confirmed the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Katz disclosed the news on Thursday, asserting that Sinwar had been neutralized by Israeli Defense Forces.
Sinwar, a key figure in Hamas, had been identified by Israel as the mastermind behind the catastrophic events of October 7, which resulted in a widespread outcry and condemnation for the brutalities committed.
The elimination of Sinwar marks a pivotal moment in Israel's ongoing operations against Hamas, with Katz labeling him as a 'mass murderer' in his official statement following the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Katz
- Hamas
- Yahya Sinwar
- IDF
- October 7
- conflict
- Middle East
- foreign minister
- military
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Israel-Iran Conflict Intensifies
Sky High Tensions: Airspace Closures and Flights Diverted Amid Middle East Conflict
Russia to Conduct Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test Amid Ukraine Conflict
International Airlines Suspend Flights Amidst Middle East Conflict
Western Nations Brace for Potential Mass Evacuation From Lebanon Amid Conflict Escalation