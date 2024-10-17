Hamas Leader Sinwar Killed by IDF Forces

In a significant military development, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has confirmed the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Katz disclosed the news on Thursday, asserting that Sinwar had been neutralized by Israeli Defense Forces.

Sinwar, a key figure in Hamas, had been identified by Israel as the mastermind behind the catastrophic events of October 7, which resulted in a widespread outcry and condemnation for the brutalities committed.

The elimination of Sinwar marks a pivotal moment in Israel's ongoing operations against Hamas, with Katz labeling him as a 'mass murderer' in his official statement following the operation.

