Rebels Secure Walikale Amidst Ceasefire Pleas: A Deepening Eastern Congo Conflict

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have taken control of Walikale in eastern Congo, escalating tensions despite calls for a ceasefire. The conflict, deeply rooted in post-Rwanda genocide fallout and mineral wealth contention, threatens to widen as talks falter due to EU sanctions on rebel and Rwandan leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:10 IST
Rebels Secure Walikale Amidst Ceasefire Pleas: A Deepening Eastern Congo Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move that underscores the rising tensions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized control of the town of Walikale, local sources confirmed on Thursday. The capture positions the insurgents strategically, just 400 kilometers from the significant city of Kisangani, across mineral-rich terrain.

The incursion, extending the rebels' territory beyond major eastern Congo cities already under their control this year, follows fierce battles with the Congolese army and their allies. Fiston Misona, a civil society activist, reported visible rebel presence in Walikale's center and noted civilian casualties.

This expansion occurs amid mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, notably from Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame, whose recent dialogue aimed at de-escalation showed potential but remains unfulfilled. The conflict's complex roots trace back to the 1994 genocide, and current geopolitical strains are intensified by EU sanctions that complicate peace talks.

