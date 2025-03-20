Rebels Secure Walikale Amidst Ceasefire Pleas: A Deepening Eastern Congo Conflict

In a bold move that underscores the rising tensions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized control of the town of Walikale, local sources confirmed on Thursday. The capture positions the insurgents strategically, just 400 kilometers from the significant city of Kisangani, across mineral-rich terrain.

The incursion, extending the rebels' territory beyond major eastern Congo cities already under their control this year, follows fierce battles with the Congolese army and their allies. Fiston Misona, a civil society activist, reported visible rebel presence in Walikale's center and noted civilian casualties.

This expansion occurs amid mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, notably from Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame, whose recent dialogue aimed at de-escalation showed potential but remains unfulfilled. The conflict's complex roots trace back to the 1994 genocide, and current geopolitical strains are intensified by EU sanctions that complicate peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)