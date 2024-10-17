Left Menu

Key Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Reported Killed

Israel has announced the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, alleged mastermind of last year's attack on Israel. This occurrence marks a significant victory for the Israeli military and broader geopolitical interests. Hamas has yet to officially confirm the event amidst ongoing investigations and media speculations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:34 IST
In a pivotal development, Israel has confirmed the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, renowned as the strategist behind the October 7 attack on Israel last year. Foreign Minister Israel Katz described the event as a "victory for the entire free world."

Despite the absence of an official Hamas statement, indications from within the group suggest Sinwar was killed during an Israeli operation in Tal El Sultan, southern Gaza. The Israeli military corroborated this report via a social media post, marking the event as a significant moral and strategic milestone.

This development delivers a considerable boost to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid recent successful operations against adversarial leaders. There were queries surrounding Sinwar's demise amidst a routine military raid, though Israeli forces clarified the non-involvement of hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

