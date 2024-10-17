Key Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Reported Killed

In a pivotal development, Israel has confirmed the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, renowned as the strategist behind the October 7 attack on Israel last year. Foreign Minister Israel Katz described the event as a "victory for the entire free world."

Despite the absence of an official Hamas statement, indications from within the group suggest Sinwar was killed during an Israeli operation in Tal El Sultan, southern Gaza. The Israeli military corroborated this report via a social media post, marking the event as a significant moral and strategic milestone.

This development delivers a considerable boost to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid recent successful operations against adversarial leaders. There were queries surrounding Sinwar's demise amidst a routine military raid, though Israeli forces clarified the non-involvement of hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)