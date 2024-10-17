Indian Inquiry Committee Engages US Over Alleged Plot
An Indian inquiry committee held discussions with US officials regarding a foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. India takes the US inputs seriously and has set up a high-level inquiry. A former Indian government employee is under indictment by the US for involvement in the plot.
An Indian inquiry committee has engaged in discussions with US officials concerning an alleged foiled plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that the inputs provided by the US are being taken 'very seriously.'
During a press briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that a former Indian employee identified in a US indictment is no longer with the government. The case involves charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, previously arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the US.
This engagement follows US demands for accountability in the case, alongside allegations against India regarding the killing of another Sikh separatist in Canada. The Indian inquiry committee is actively addressing these concerns.
