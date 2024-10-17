Indian Inquiry Committee Engages US Over Alleged Plot

An Indian inquiry committee has engaged in discussions with US officials concerning an alleged foiled plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that the inputs provided by the US are being taken 'very seriously.'

During a press briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that a former Indian employee identified in a US indictment is no longer with the government. The case involves charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, previously arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the US.

This engagement follows US demands for accountability in the case, alongside allegations against India regarding the killing of another Sikh separatist in Canada. The Indian inquiry committee is actively addressing these concerns.

