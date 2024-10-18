Left Menu

Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed: A Turning Point in Gaza Conflict

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a key orchestrator of the Oct. 7 attack, has been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, marking a pivotal moment in the conflict. Israel views this as a major victory while families of hostages hope for a ceasefire. Despite Sinwar's death, the war continues.

Updated: 18-10-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:17 IST
In a significant development in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Yahya Sinwar, a leading figure within Hamas, was killed by Israeli forces, Israel announced on Thursday. This marks a high point in Israel's military operations aiming to weaken militant leadership in Gaza.

Sinwar was reportedly eliminated in a military operation in southern Gaza, with Israeli officials confirming his identity post-operation. The killing is perceived as a major victory for Israel amid continued hostilities that have been escalating over the past year.

While the Israeli government and the international community reacted to this news, the families of hostages held by Hamas express hopes for a potential ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that despite Sinwar's death, military efforts will persist until all hostages are secured, presenting this as a step towards possible peace.

