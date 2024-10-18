Left Menu

Bridging Gaps: David Lammy's Strategic Visit to China

Foreign Minister David Lammy's visit to China represents the Labour government's strategic effort to balance cooperation and challenge with Beijing. His meetings with Chinese officials and businesses emphasize necessary engagement despite disagreements, such as China's support for Russia and concerns over human rights abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-10-2024 04:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 04:31 IST
Bridging Gaps: David Lammy's Strategic Visit to China
visit
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Foreign Minister David Lammy is set to visit China on Friday in a bid to demonstrate Britain's new Labour government's pragmatic and strategic stance on relationship-building with Beijing, addressing areas of both cooperation and disagreement.

During his two-day trip, Lammy will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, followed by a visit to Shanghai to engage with British businesses. Lammy highlights the importance of maintaining dialogue with China as both countries are key global players.

Despite limited expectations for major diplomatic breakthroughs, the visit aims to reinforce the necessity of candid discussions across contentious and cooperative areas, such as the global green transition and Russia-Ukraine war, within the framework of the UK's national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024