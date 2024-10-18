Bridging Gaps: David Lammy's Strategic Visit to China
Foreign Minister David Lammy's visit to China represents the Labour government's strategic effort to balance cooperation and challenge with Beijing. His meetings with Chinese officials and businesses emphasize necessary engagement despite disagreements, such as China's support for Russia and concerns over human rights abuses.
Foreign Minister David Lammy is set to visit China on Friday in a bid to demonstrate Britain's new Labour government's pragmatic and strategic stance on relationship-building with Beijing, addressing areas of both cooperation and disagreement.
During his two-day trip, Lammy will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, followed by a visit to Shanghai to engage with British businesses. Lammy highlights the importance of maintaining dialogue with China as both countries are key global players.
Despite limited expectations for major diplomatic breakthroughs, the visit aims to reinforce the necessity of candid discussions across contentious and cooperative areas, such as the global green transition and Russia-Ukraine war, within the framework of the UK's national interest.
