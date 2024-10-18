Monarchs' Arrival in Sydney Sparks Republican Debate

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to arrive in Sydney this Friday, marking the first visit by a reigning British monarch to Australia in over a decade. This visit has reignited conversations about Australia's constitutional ties to the United Kingdom.

To welcome the royal couple, the iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House will be illuminated with images of previous royal visits. Though the six-day tour will be shorter than usual due to Charles undergoing cancer treatment, it has already sparked discussions among both supporters and opponents of monarchy.

While monarchists view the visit as a way to reinforce Australia's connection to the British crown, opponents, including the Australian Republic Movement, are pushing for a future where Australia's head of state is a locally elected citizen. Recent declines in political leaders attending royal receptions underscore the shifting perspectives on constitutional monarchy in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)