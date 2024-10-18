Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's New Cabinet Portfolios Announced

In a recent reshuffle, Lieutenant Governor assigned portfolios to ministers in Omar Abdullah's cabinet. Notable assignments include Surinder Kumar Choudhary for Public Works, Sakeena Masood for Health and Education, and Satish Sharma for Transport and Technology. Chief Minister retains unallocated departments.

Jammu and Kashmir's cabinet saw a major restructuring as the Lieutenant Governor allocated portfolios to newly inducted ministers. This move, orchestrated under the guidance of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, signifies a strategic realignment within the administration.

Prominent appointments include Surinder Kumar Choudhary taking charge of vital sectors such as Public Works, Industries, and Skill Development. Meanwhile, Sakeena Masood, the sole female minister, will oversee Health and Medical Education, along with key education and social welfare departments.

Other important assignments feature Javed Ahmed Rana handling the Jal Shakti and Ecology portfolios, and Satish Sharma leading divisions like Transport and Technology. Any departments not specified will remain under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's purview.

