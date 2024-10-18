Tragic Accident: Family's Fateful Ride
In a tragic incident, a couple lost their lives, and their two children were seriously injured when an SUV collided with their motorcycle. The accident occurred in Jais on Thursday evening. The children are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital in Raebareli. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.
In a tragic accident, a couple lost their lives when an SUV crashed into their motorcycle in Jais on Thursday evening, police reported today.
Aditya Sonkar and his wife Sapna were traveling with their two children when the unfortunate incident occurred. The children sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalized in Raebareli.
Jais police station SHO Ravi Kumar Singh stated that the bodies have been dispatched for postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.
