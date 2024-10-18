Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Family's Fateful Ride

In a tragic incident, a couple lost their lives, and their two children were seriously injured when an SUV collided with their motorcycle. The accident occurred in Jais on Thursday evening. The children are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital in Raebareli. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:14 IST
Tragic Accident: Family's Fateful Ride
Accident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, a couple lost their lives when an SUV crashed into their motorcycle in Jais on Thursday evening, police reported today.

Aditya Sonkar and his wife Sapna were traveling with their two children when the unfortunate incident occurred. The children sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalized in Raebareli.

Jais police station SHO Ravi Kumar Singh stated that the bodies have been dispatched for postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024