Congress to Organize Statewide Protests Over Missing Women and Children in Odisha

In an assertive move, the Congress announced plans to conduct 'mashaal' rallies across all 314 blocks of Odisha on April 15, aiming to raise awareness about the growing cases of missing women and children in the state.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das emphasized the party's commitment to fighting for women's safety, criticizing the lack of government action. 'We will persist in our efforts until concrete measures are adopted by the government,' Das stated.

In addition to the state-level protests, district headquarters will see protests on April 21, focusing on local grievances such as water shortages and alleged mining scams. Das also criticized the silent stance of the ruling BJP and BJD, urging symbolic protests, including women displaying brooms during ministerial visits.

