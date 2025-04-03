Left Menu

Congress to Organize Statewide Protests Over Missing Women and Children in Odisha

The Congress plans 'mashaal' rallies across Odisha's 314 blocks on April 15 to protest the rising cases of missing women and children. State-level protests address issues like water shortages and mining scams. Criticism targets the state government and political inaction, urging symbolic protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:33 IST
Congress to Organize Statewide Protests Over Missing Women and Children in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move, the Congress announced plans to conduct 'mashaal' rallies across all 314 blocks of Odisha on April 15, aiming to raise awareness about the growing cases of missing women and children in the state.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das emphasized the party's commitment to fighting for women's safety, criticizing the lack of government action. 'We will persist in our efforts until concrete measures are adopted by the government,' Das stated.

In addition to the state-level protests, district headquarters will see protests on April 21, focusing on local grievances such as water shortages and alleged mining scams. Das also criticized the silent stance of the ruling BJP and BJD, urging symbolic protests, including women displaying brooms during ministerial visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025