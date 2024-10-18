Hezbollah Intensifies Conflict Amid Sinwar's Death

Hezbollah has declared an escalation in its conflict with Israel following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The announcement came amid heightened tensions in the region, as Sinwar's death marks a significant development in the ongoing Gaza war.

The Israeli military confirmed Sinwar was killed during an operation in the Gaza Strip, where he had been hiding in a network of tunnels. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the conflict would persist until all hostages held by Hamas were returned.

Despite Western calls for a ceasefire, Sinwar's death may increase hostilities, with Iran vowing to strengthen resistance and Hezbollah preparing for escalated confrontation. The situation remains complex as international powers seek to navigate potential diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)