Left Menu

Canada Boosts Military Support for Ukraine with $47 Million Aid Package

Canada announced a military aid package worth C$64.8 million for Ukraine, including arms and training, as part of its ongoing support against Russian aggression. This is part of a larger C$500 million commitment made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canada has pledged C$4.5 billion in military aid since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:00 IST
Canada Boosts Military Support for Ukraine with $47 Million Aid Package
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada has announced a significant military aid package amounting to C$64.8 million ($47 million) to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. The package, unveiled by Defense Minister Bill Blair, includes small arms, ammunition, protective gear, and funds for training Ukrainian troops.

This aid is a segment of a larger C$500 million military funding promise by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, made in July. Blair emphasized the critical nature of this assistance, stating it provides Ukraine with vital resources necessary for its defense and underscores Canada's commitment to aiding Ukraine in achieving victory.

Notably, this contribution follows Canada's earlier promise to donate 80,840 surplus small unarmed air-to-surface rockets and 1,300 warheads to Ukraine. Since the Russian incursion in February 2022, Canada has committed C$4.5 billion in military aid, reinforcing its position as one of Kyiv's strongest international allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024