Canada Boosts Military Support for Ukraine with $47 Million Aid Package

Canada has announced a significant military aid package amounting to C$64.8 million ($47 million) to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. The package, unveiled by Defense Minister Bill Blair, includes small arms, ammunition, protective gear, and funds for training Ukrainian troops.

This aid is a segment of a larger C$500 million military funding promise by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, made in July. Blair emphasized the critical nature of this assistance, stating it provides Ukraine with vital resources necessary for its defense and underscores Canada's commitment to aiding Ukraine in achieving victory.

Notably, this contribution follows Canada's earlier promise to donate 80,840 surplus small unarmed air-to-surface rockets and 1,300 warheads to Ukraine. Since the Russian incursion in February 2022, Canada has committed C$4.5 billion in military aid, reinforcing its position as one of Kyiv's strongest international allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)