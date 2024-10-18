Supreme Court Wraps Up Isha Foundation Habeas Corpus Case

On Friday, the Supreme Court concluded proceedings concerning a habeas corpus petition involving two women allegedly held at Isha Foundation's Coimbatore ashram.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's bench established that the women, both adults, voluntarily resided at the ashram, negating claims of coercion. This decision followed a police status report submitted to the court.

The case originated from the Madras High Court and was transferred to the Supreme Court, which subsequently halted further police investigation into the alleged illegal confinement.

