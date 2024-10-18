Supreme Court Wraps Up Isha Foundation Habeas Corpus Case
The Supreme Court closed proceedings on a habeas corpus petition alleging the captivity of two women at Isha Foundation. The women confirmed they were at the ashram voluntarily. The Court halted the police probe initially ordered by the Madras High Court, noting unnecessary further proceedings.
On Friday, the Supreme Court concluded proceedings concerning a habeas corpus petition involving two women allegedly held at Isha Foundation's Coimbatore ashram.
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's bench established that the women, both adults, voluntarily resided at the ashram, negating claims of coercion. This decision followed a police status report submitted to the court.
The case originated from the Madras High Court and was transferred to the Supreme Court, which subsequently halted further police investigation into the alleged illegal confinement.
