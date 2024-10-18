Israeli Forces Neutralize Cross-Border Threat

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that they have neutralized two terrorists who entered Israeli territory from Jordan near the Dead Sea. The confrontation began when the suspects opened fire on the military personnel.

IDF disclosed that troops were dispatched to the site promptly. The responding soldiers managed to neutralize two of the suspects who engaged them aggressively.

The IDF has bolstered its presence in the area, conducting ground and air searches for another suspect believed to have escaped the initial confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)