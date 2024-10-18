Israeli Forces Neutralize Cross-Border Threat
Israeli military forces neutralized two terrorists after they crossed from Jordan into Israel and opened fire near the Dead Sea. Additional troops have been deployed to search for a third suspect who may have fled.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:30 IST
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that they have neutralized two terrorists who entered Israeli territory from Jordan near the Dead Sea. The confrontation began when the suspects opened fire on the military personnel.
IDF disclosed that troops were dispatched to the site promptly. The responding soldiers managed to neutralize two of the suspects who engaged them aggressively.
The IDF has bolstered its presence in the area, conducting ground and air searches for another suspect believed to have escaped the initial confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
