Left Menu

Israeli Forces Neutralize Cross-Border Threat

Israeli military forces neutralized two terrorists after they crossed from Jordan into Israel and opened fire near the Dead Sea. Additional troops have been deployed to search for a third suspect who may have fled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:30 IST
Israeli Forces Neutralize Cross-Border Threat
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that they have neutralized two terrorists who entered Israeli territory from Jordan near the Dead Sea. The confrontation began when the suspects opened fire on the military personnel.

IDF disclosed that troops were dispatched to the site promptly. The responding soldiers managed to neutralize two of the suspects who engaged them aggressively.

The IDF has bolstered its presence in the area, conducting ground and air searches for another suspect believed to have escaped the initial confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024