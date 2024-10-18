Delhi High Court Rejects Madhu Koda's Plea in Coal Scam Case
The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda seeking to stay his coal scam conviction, which would allow him to contest elections. Alongside co-conspirators, Koda faces a three-year jail term and fines for corruption in a coal block allocation.
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea from former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, who sought to overturn his conviction in a coal scam case. This decision prevents him from contesting the upcoming assembly elections.
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna announced the dismissal, stating Koda's application to stay the conviction has been denied. The trial court had previously sentenced Koda, along with former coal secretary H C Gupta, Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu, and close associate Vijay Joshi, to three-year prison terms for their roles in the unlawful allocation of the Rajhara North Coal Block.
In addition to the prison sentences, fines were imposed: Rs 50 lakh on Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd, Rs 25 lakh on Koda, Rs 1 lakh on Gupta and Basu, all stemming from the UPA-era coal scam. All convicts were granted bail while their appeals are pending.
